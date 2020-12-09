x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

News

Detection of West Nile Virus found in Robstown neighborhood

As of right now there are no human cases reported in Nueces County.
Credit: (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Scott Sawlis sorts mosquitos according to species and gender before testing them at a the county mosquito lab in Dallas.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County has been notified of the first detection of a mosquito pool of the West Nile Virus from the San Pedro Subdivisions in Robstown.

According to officials “This is the first mosquito pool trapped in this area during the summer of 2020.”

As of right now there are no human cases reported in Nueces County. The county encourages residents in the are to take the following precautions.

  • Use mosquito repellant containing DEET
  • Dress in long sleeved shirts and pants
  • Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active
  • Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

The Nueces County Vector Control is spraying the San Pedro area daily and will continue to monitor.