Detection of West Nile Virus found in Robstown neighborhood

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Nueces County has been notified of the first detection of a mosquito pool of the West Nile Virus from the San Pedro Subdivisions in Robstown.

According to officials “This is the first mosquito pool trapped in this area during the summer of 2020.”

As of right now there are no human cases reported in Nueces County. The county encourages residents in the are to take the following precautions.

Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

Dress in long sleeved shirts and pants

Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding