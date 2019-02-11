CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Saturday's Event

The 2019 Corpus Christi Dia de Los Muertos Festival will be held today, Saturday, November 2, from 3 p.m. to midnight in downtown Corpus Christi.

The event is sponsored by K Space Contemporary Studios and gives all cultures a chance to participate in one of the richest and most ancient traditions in the world.

Now in the 12th year, the Dia de los Muertos Festival has become one of Corpus Christi’s most popular events. It has been nationally recognized in multiple lists as top Dia de los Muertos Celebrations in Texas, and in the United States.

Free concerts by Latin-influenced musicians and up-and-coming Texas bands, as well as cultural performances, are held on three stages. Entertainment includes Native American, Folklorico, and contemporary dance, Mariachis, and bands that play Cumbia, Tejano, Conjunto, Salsa, Latin Pop, and Rock. The music headliner at the festival this year is Kings del Wepa from Coahuila, Mexico.

"A crowd favorite at the festival is the Hecho-a-Mano Arts and Crafts Expo. Browse the more than 85 vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, and other handmade items, or have your face painted in classic Dia de los Muertos style. Art students from Texas A&M Corpus Christi will perform sculpture and printmaking demonstrations and serve as puppet masters for our famous over-sized Calaveras", stated festival organizers.



The Kids Corner has lots of activities to keep the children busy, from the rock-climbing wall, crafts, and games, to the community mural painting. Art is a very big element of Dia de los Muertos and provides a rich and vibrant aesthetic to the holiday.

An important part of the day for most festival-goers is stopping by the Walk of Remembrance altar display at The Ritz. Here. You will find moving ofrendas created by children, families, organizations, and other members of the community to honor departed family members, soldiers, celebrities, community leaders, and friends.

What is Dia de los Muertos?

Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is celebrated over the first two days of November and it is a tradition that originated thousands of years ago with the Aztec Indians.

The Dia de los Muertos is a celebration that goes back to ancient Mexico when families welcomed back the souls of a deceased loved one for a brief meeting.

Family members put out different kinds of food, drinks, jewelry, fruits, sweets and other beloved things that their deceased loved ones once favored. The items symbolize the rich life each deceased loved one had.

Many people set up an altar in memory of their family and friends and also place photos, flowers, artwork and other things that they dedicate to their loved one.

Come join the tradition as the community gathers to remember the people who have passed. The diverse crowd at The Dia de Los Muertos Festival is a testament that traditions of Dia de los Muertos have extended to present-day society and other cultures as well.

For more information on the Dia de Los Muertos Festival, visit their website at https://diadelosmuertoscc.com/

