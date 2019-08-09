CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families in the Coastal Bend had the chance to transport themselves millions of year into the past by going to the Robstown Fairgrounds this weekend.

They hosted Jurassic Adventure, an exhibit where dinosaurs were brought back to life.

"Kids learn about dinosaurs, hear about dinosaurs but never get to see them," General Manger, David Eldika said.

Eldika put a stop to that with Jurassic Adventure.

The exhibit had over 50 animatronic dinosaurs.

Eldika said his goal is to transform the prehistoric into futuristic by incorporating technology and it seemed to be working at least for 6-year-old Landon.

"I think it it's pretty cool to be here because the dinosaurs are moving and there are VR headsets," he said.

Landon said once he put on the headset it was out of this world.

"It was actually pretty fun because I got to look in a different universe," he said.

And alongside Landon was his grandpa who admitted the exhibit was fun for the whole family.

"It brought out the kid in me I ain't going to lie," grandfather, Moe Hill said.

Jurassic Adventure travels all around the United States, so to find out where they'll be next you can head to their website my-jurassic-adveture-dot-com.