Direction To Success: a free resume workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first free resume workshop is June 18th.

Coastal Compass will not only teach you how to write it yourself, but work with you to find the right wording for the position that you apply to.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration preferred. The workshop introduces tools and techniques for writing resumes in the digital era. Everyone is welcome whether you are coming to create your first resume or to covert your old paper copy to a digital one. The group will meet you at your level of need.

To register, call: 361-361-906-0703 or visit their website here.