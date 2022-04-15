Direction to Success: Craft Training Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Craft Training Center offers courses in welding, pipe fitting, crane operations, instrumentation and field study.
Craft Training classes will be offered during the summer. Classes are from 6-9 p.m. Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursdays. Registration for summer session closes at noon April 29.
Also keep in mind that ojn Friday, April 22, the 27th annual high school welding contest is taking place.
For more information call 361-289-1636 or visit here.
