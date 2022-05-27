Direction To Success: Crossroads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crossroads Adult Education is offering FREE Career Training Academies in the Industrial, Business and Medical fields. Some of the offerings include Bookkeeping, Phlebotomy., Medical Billing & Coding, Instrumentation & Mobile Crane Operator.

The training is free and all participants will receive an industry based certificate upon completion.

Courses are offered in person at locations throughout the Coastal Bend.

Call 361-561-8488 to learn more or click here.





