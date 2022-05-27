Direction To Success: Crossroads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crossroads Adult Education is offering FREE Career Training Academies in the Industrial, Business and Medical fields. Some of the offerings include Bookkeeping, Phlebotomy., Medical Billing & Coding, Instrumentation & Mobile Crane Operator.
The training is free and all participants will receive an industry based certificate upon completion.
Courses are offered in person at locations throughout the Coastal Bend.
Call 361-561-8488 to learn more or click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- As pain at the pump continues, the U.S. is exporting as much oil as it’s importing
- Receive a call about owing money for missing jury duty in Nueces County? It's a scam, officials say
- 4 suspects identified in Agua Dulce ISD break-in, arrests set to come
- What is Corpus Christi's Drought Contingency Plan?
- Coastal Bend foster children's artwork displayed at Funtrackers
- Man arrested on capital murder charges after two women found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
- Kingsville toddler orders 30+ cheeseburgers while mom isn't looking
- Nueces County criminal backlog: Cases outpacing resources to prosecute
- Corpus Christi's 'superhero' neighborhood getting online recognition
- Here's is everything you need to know to vote early in the May 24 primary runoff election