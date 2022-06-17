Direction To Success: Navigators help you recapture your dream

Free classes are available throughout the Coastal Bend for both Trade & Academic programs. Call 361-906-0703 to learn more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free classes are available throughout the Coastal Bend for both Trade & Academic programs. Several local educational institutions including Coastal Bend College, Crossroads Adult Education, Goodwill of South Texas, & Del Mar College are offering classes at no cost to the student that will lead to an industry based certification.

Most courses are less than 3 months. Some of the programs being offered are phlebotomy, accounting, Mobile Crane Operator, Plumbing, Carpentry, as well as professional development & computer classes, if you are looking to transition to an office environment or upskill for yourself.

For more information contact one of the Navigators with the Recapture Your Dream program. You can visit in person either here in Corpus Christi at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center or in Beeville at their office on the Coastal Bend College Campus. Or, you can call 361-906-0703 any time, just ask for a Navigator! Click here also to learn more.