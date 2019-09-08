CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is offering a free class for people interested in the pipeline and petrochemical industry.
The next class will be held at The Coastal Compass at La Palmera Mall on August 12th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
You can also reach out to the Coastal Compass for more opportunities. Check out their Facebook page here.
