Direction to Success: Recapture Your Dream June 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fall 2020 registration deadlines are right around the corner. The call to action has been issued for adults in our community that have some college and no degree; contact the Coastal Compass today.

· Have you been out of school for a while?

· Do you want to finish your degree or certificate?

· Are you looking for a short-term program?

· Let us help you Recapture Your Dream!

· A Recapture Your Dream representative is always available at Coastal Compass Resource Center with no appointment necessary, just walk in!

Call 361-906-0703 or TEXT RECAPTURE to 361-256-7303.