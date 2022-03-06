Direction to Success: Why UHV maybe a good fit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of Houston- Victoria is only an hour and a half outside of Corpus Christi. Jaguars enjoy small class sizes and a traditional college campus experience with 4 on campus dorms available to live in and more than 40 student organizations available to join.
UHV offers over 80 academic programs and Summer and Fall classes are available. The deadline to register for Summer classes is July 11th and the deadline to register for Fall classes is August 22. For more information visit our UHV website, call us at 361-570-4182, or stop by Coastal Compass to get in touch.
