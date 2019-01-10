CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty Tuesday of murdering her neighbor, Botham Jean, back on Sept. 6, 2018.

The verdict was reached late Tuesday morning, a day after both the state and defense delivered closing arguments. Guyger was charged with murder, but the jury had the choice to convict her of murder, manslaughter or choose to acquit.

It's a verdict that has sparked much conversation on social media and around the community.

Nueces County's First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning joined 3News at 5 p.m. to give his perspective on the jury's verdict and break down the case for us.

