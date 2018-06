NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas -- The New Braunfels Police Department said a disposable container ban for river floaters has been issued.

The ban means cans and plastic bottles will not be allowed.

On Memorial Day weekend, police issued 76 citations and arrested one man on an unrelated charge. On the following weekend, police said 24 container ban violations were issued.

According to police, violating the ban is a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

© 2018 KVUE