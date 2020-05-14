CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII and CITGO are proud to present the Distinguished Scholars scholarship. Our featured winner today comes from Orange Grove High School.
Heidi Hartman, a volleyball player, will be heading off to Texas A&M College Station. She says she’s excited for the opportunity.
