CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have a CPAP or BiPAP machine that you no longer need there is a way to put it to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CPAP and BiPAP machines are generally used by people who suffer from sleep apnea.

In emergency situations, these machines could be used as an alternative for ventilation.

The Nueces County health district is teaming up with Del Mar college asking the public to donate the machines.

If you would like to donate you can drop off machines, tubes, or masks, at Del Mar college's west campus.

You can drop off any of these items starting April 28

Next Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3 pm - 6 pm.

The drop-off location is off of Airport road.

