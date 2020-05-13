CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, May 14 Herrman & Herrman along with Brewster Street Icehouse-Southside will be distributing face masks to residents from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

They will be hosting a drive through distribution behind Brewster Street Icehouse-Southside on Staples and Holly.

Residents are asked to enter on Cain Drive, right before Holly if driving from SPID.

“People are going out and about more these days, so it’s important that they are covering their face and listening to CDC recommendations on what they should be doing. We’re more than happy to be delivering more face masks to the community, so I encourage them to come on by” Said Greg Herrman.