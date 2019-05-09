CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of a new Texas law, and reported health problems around the country, local health professionals and the Corpus Christi Police Department are warning parents about the dangers of vaping.

People now have to be at least 21-years-old to buy e-cigarettes and that also applies to any tobacco products.

Doctors from Driscoll Children's Hospital said they are already seeing teens and young patients experiencing serious side effects from vaping. They said it's an epidemic here in the Coastal Bend.

Doctors said teens are turning to e-cigarettes because the devices are so small and inconspicuous that they often times sneak puffs into the classroom.

They said often times companies will put out ads about the dangers of smoking cigarettes and tobacco use.

But, e-cigs don't have tobacco but they can have nicotine and different tropical or candy tasting flavors . doctors say that can be appealing to adolescents.

"These new devices," Doctor Santiago Encalada, a pediatric pulmonologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said. "Obviously there's no data to tell you if it's bad for you so they are pretty much marketing these devices as something that is a safer alternative to tobacco."

Doctors said there are studies being done to look at the side effects of vaping but they dont' encourage people to try that out themselves.

They said they are receiving more and more patients showing side effects just in a short period of time.

"Getting into the intensive care units," Doctor Encalada said. "Having trouble breathing and ending up into ventilators the other thing is we don't know what's going to happen long term."

"A step down to quit smoking I mean it's a good thought, it's a good idea but maybe not as safe as we thought," Doctor Jon Roberts, the Director of Pediatric Pulmonology at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said.

The day before the new law went into effect CCPD and the Nueces County Public Health District put out a public service announcement reminding people that not only is it against the law to buy cigarettes, e-cigs, or tobacco products, if your under the age of 21 but its a crime to sell to people underage.

It's a class C misdeamnor that can result to up to a $500 fine.

Police said there is an exception, people under 21 can buy e-cigarettes or tobacco products by presenting a military ID.