CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some claim a dramatic drop in temperature leads to sickness in the days that follow. On Monday, parts of South Texas were in the 80's and on Tuesday temps were measured below 40 degrees.

Temperature Outlook

kiii

South Texas residents are pretty used to roller coaster temperatures, but can a sudden change in the weather make you sick?

On the surface, plummeting temperatures do not give you an illness, because at the end of the day getting sick requires you to come in contact with bacteria or viruses. Experts do say a sudden change can make you feel a little bit under the weather, but does directly cause illness.

What it can do is weaken your immune system during a time of the year when colds and the flu are running rampant. And people with Asthma and other chronic respiratory illness can struggle when big temperature changes hit.

The best advice, wash your hands, dress appropriately for the weather and get out and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine when temps go back up.

Experts say with the temperatures go down like this, it's always a good idea to try to boost your immune system by exercising regularly and getting a good nights sleep.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: