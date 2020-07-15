Does Nueces County have enough hospital beds?

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says, “It’s very clear that in three weeks, we do not have enough hospital capacity in our community."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coronavirus cases in the Coastal Bend are continuing to spike. Just yesterday, the county’s daily number of cases reached the 600’s.

County officials have discussed an alternate care site to provide more beds for patients. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said there are already alternate care sites, but they’re located inside the hospitals. Hospitals have had to surge multiple times to create more beds.

“There is a point where there is no room to flex or surge safely anymore,” Judge Canales said.

The alternate care site discussed today is the Memorial Medical Center second floor edition. Three months ago, officials discussed this care site, saying it would provide 40 more beds.

Canales says the discussion has been brought up again because “it’s very clear that in three weeks, we do not have enough hospital capacity in our community. That’s not a guess, that’s absolutely the truth.”

The outcome on the care site is still unclear.