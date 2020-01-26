MARION, Grant County — Every dog has it's day, and after waiting nearly 7-years, Sandi finally has hers.

For nearly seven years the pitbull boxer spent her life in a shelter.

She spent 2,461 days in the Marion-Grant County Humane Society to be exact.

One couple from Indiana saw Sandi nearly a dozen times, and each time they went home they couldn't stop thinking about her.

Then the day came, where they finally decided to adopt Sandi.

Sandi's story has gained national attention as donations from across the country have come pouring into her old shelter. Sandi's even received a gift or two herself!

The adorable dog has never been happier, and supporters can follow Sandi and her new family on Instagram @adventures_of_sandi

