ROSWELL, Ga. -- A dog missing since a house exploded Tuesday night in Roswell was found safe and sound early Saturday morning.

Three people were hurt in the explosion on Pine Grove Point Drive, which was caused by a gas leak from a clothes dryer.

Volunteers with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue came out to the site of the explosion along with dog's owner, Win Reid, each day with treats to try to find him. They found Maverick at about 2 a.m Saturday.

RELATED | Roswell home explosion terrifies neighbors as victims recover

MORE | Atlanta Gas Light investigating Roswell home explosion

Reid was at the home Wednesday with family and friends trying to recover keepsakes and other belongings they hoped to salvage from the wreckage of the home.

The other two residents, Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons, were recovering from serious burns suffered in the explosion.

According to friends posting on social media, the three young men had just moved into the home a week ago.

PHOTOS | House explodes, injuring two in Roswell 01 / 17 01 / 17

© 2018 WXIA