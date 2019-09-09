CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sit Means Sit organization hosted a paddle boarding class for beginners on Sunday.

The dogs got to learn how to conquer the water sport with their owners all while enjoying the outdoors at the Sunset Park in Portland.



"This is an introductory of Sup With Your Pup so people even if you don't have any stand up paddle boarding experience we get you a little bit used to the board." said Jeri Lyn Cordoba, Sit Means Sit instructor.

"Teach you all the safety about it and some of the rules and regulations we have on getting on the water out here and then we give you a chance to practice with your dogs." Cordoba said.



The lesson started on land and then slowly moved into the water.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





