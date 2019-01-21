CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are dealing with the effects of the government shutdown including some in Corpus Christi.

The Fleet Reserve Association partnered with The South Texas Chapter of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association to put on a food drive.

Lots of donations came in on Monday with one woman dropping off $100, and everyone was doing their part to help out members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Recipients could be seen on the side of the road asking for donations like food, diapers, baby formula, and gift cards for gas.

Since the government shutdown, the U.S. Coast Guard is left to deal with its effects of about 750 Coastal Bend families not getting paid.

"Without paychecks our primary concern is that our people get fed, and they have fuel to get to work, while other government workers are off we are not, we have missions by law that must be completed, all of our folks are still coming to work every day doing that without a paycheck, its difficult," said master chief Mike Giuntol.

"If you happen to miss Monday's donation drive and you would like to help still out, you can click here.

RELATED: Donations still needed for food drive benefiting federal employees