CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are dealing with the effects of the government shutdown including some here in Corpus Christi.

But two organizations are asking for your help in supporting these men and women and their families.

The Fleet Reserve Association has partnered with The South Texas Chapter of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association to put on a food drive Sunday and Monday.

They're asking for donations like food or gift card for gas, hygiene products especially diapers, baby wipes, and formula.

Senior Chief Michael O'Neal and his wife Melissa O'Neal who are both part of this initiative say it's the lower ranking members who need the most help during this time.

They are also asking for volunteers to help organize items.

The food drive will take place Sunday and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Fleet Reserve Association at 1651 Flour Bluff Drive right next to Jumping World.

If you're interested in donating items click here to contact The South Texas Chapter of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association.