CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind everyone not to drink and drive this Holiday season.

Undoubtedly, alcohol use impairs your driving skills and increases your chances of having an accident.

Every year, there are hundreds of fatal accidents in Nueces County due to a poor decision of choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol.

The legal limit of blood alcohol concentration (BAC) in Texas is .08%, which equals about one alcoholic beverage per hour.

If you plan on drinking alcohol for New Year’s Eve, the Corpus Christi Police Department has provided a list of options to choose from and encourages everyone to drink responsibly.

If you plan on consuming alcohol for NYE, stay at home and celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors.

But, if you are planning to head to a party, bar, a family member's home, restaurant, or any other establishment, plan for a designated driver. Do your research on rideshare companies such as Uber or Lyft.

Taxicab services such as Green-N-Go Cab will provide free rides to the community on New Year's eve night from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

"We don't want anyone to drive drunk. We are just trying to get people home," said Katrina, dispatcher at Green-N-Go Cab.

Green-N-Go Cab provides this service every year and tells 3News that their vans can fit up to 6 passengers, while their cars can fit a party of 4.

Apollo Towing will also be providing a free tow to drivers who may have overindulged this holiday season.

To take advantage of the free service from Apollo Towing, a driver must have proof of residency and the keys to their vehicle. The vehicle must be in working order and only the driver and the vehicle will be transported to the drop off location. You can call Apollo Towing at 361-853-0003.

CCPD says there will be additional officers on the streets dedicated to stop suspected, intoxicated drivers.

If you see an intoxicated driver please call the police department at 911 or 361-886-2600.

Together, we can "End the Streak" of fatal crashes on our roads.

