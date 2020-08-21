Downtown businesses struggling to stay afloat during COVID-19

As bars and restaurants try to be creative to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses were forced to shut down.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As bars and restaurants try to be creative to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, some businesses were forced to shut down.

"The increase in for lease signs in the downtown area is a combination of the downtown building ordinance requiring contact information for vacant building owners combined with some of the governors orders currently requiring bars without food service to close down," Alyssa Barrera, Executive Director of the Downtown Management District, said.

Barrera said there's been at least one bar and restaurant that have permanently closed during the pandemic.

"It really breaks my heart to see all of that happen because I know, if it were my business, I've put so much time and effort. And to see that completely shatter in a matter of months it's just devastating," Hello Beautiful Salon and Spa owner Heather VandZandt said.

Others had to temporarily shut down.

"For the most part, all of our downtown businesses have plans to operate to the best of their ability or reopened once they are allowed to," Barrera said.

VanZandt's salon and spa on Schatzell Street.

"We were shut down for about five weeks all together," VanZandt said.

She said she's been fortunate that business has been steady since re-opening.

"We are requiring everybody to wear masks to enter and us personally we are taking our temperatures just to ensure the safety of our clients," VanZandt said.

She was one of many who applied for a small business loan but didn't receive it until weeks after she reopened.

"I do have that in savings just for emergency purposes if we were to get shut down again," VanZandt said.

Barrera said there are currently $162 million worth of projects completed or in the works downtown.