Downtown post office temporarily closed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the U.S. Postal Service have temporarily suspended operations at the North Tancahua post office in Downtown Corpus Christi out of an abundance of caution.

USPS tells 3News a truck hit one of the posts when it was entering a parking garage. As of now there is no word when it'll reopen.

All operations have been transferred to the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Post Office on Nueces Bay Boulevard, located almost two miles away, until further notice.

