CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A downtown Corpus Christi property manager is expressing some concerns after being hit with a citation from the City's Code Enforcement.

It stems from a City code that was updated in 2018 in an effort to enhance the appearance of downtown Corpus Christi. However, it's causing some trouble for companies who want to revitalize old buildings but still have their's boarded up.

Stonewater Properties has not started construction at one of their four properties downtown, so they have boarded up the windows at one of them in the meantime. They recently received a letter from the City, though, threatening them with a fine and a misdemeanor charge if they do not remove the boards.

According to Stonewater Properties Regional Manager Cherylyn Boyd, there are plans to turn an old oil industry building that has been vacant for years into apartment lofts.

"This developer so believes in downtown Corpus Christi, which is why he bought this building, so believes what this City is going to develop into and become," Boyd said.

The downtown building in question is one of four owned by Stonewater Properties.

"We've got two of the four projects moving forward, with the third one slated to move forward," Boyd said.

However, they were forced to board up windows and doors because of vandalism and break-ins.

"People just coming by deciding to throw rocks in the window, shoot the windows, or whatever," Boyd said. "That's a problem."

Boarding up the first floor windows is in violation of City code, however, and Boyd was recently given a 14-day notice to take down the boards and put in windows.

"Here we are getting cited as violating the vacant building ordinance and getting a Class C misdemeanor," Boyd said.

The windows must be hurricane compliant, and cannot be installed within the given timeframe. Now Stonewater Properties is confused as to why they are being targeted.

"It's not moving the projects forward," Boyd said.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department Assistant Chief David Blackmon, Code Enforcement is not trying to halt the project but instead uphold the City ordinance while encouraging a positive appearance of downtown.

"We want you to continue with your project. If you have permits pulled and you're transforming the look of downtown, you're doing exactly what we want you to do," Blackmon said.

Blackmon understands the logistics that come with installing windows in a building.

"We understand that there are delays," Blackmon said. "There are processes they need to go through, whether the delay comes through paperwork or development services or ordering stuff."

Corpus Christi police ask for open communication from companies like Stonewater to prevent citations and fines.

"The first line is communication. To say, 'Hey, we understand. This is it. We need some time to get there. This is the steps that it's going to take to get there,'" Blackmon said.

The City of Corpus Christi said they have offered grant money to Stonewater Properties to assist in putting in windows and doors. In the meantime, they said Corpus Christi Police Department bike patrols in the area have been increased to help prevent vandalism.