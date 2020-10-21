Downtown revitalization continues. Old HEB headquarters under renovation

After more than three decades of being unoccupied the former HEB headquarters is set to be used as a mixed-use leasing space.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's another sign of the revitalization that is taking place in the downtown and uptown areas of Corpus Christi. A building that once housed the HEB headquarters is now seeing some new life thanks to a local developer.

The building at 807 North Upper Broadway is currently under renovation after more than three decades since it was last occupied.

Known for its pink and green art deco façade, the architectural gem caught the attention of Texas-based Frazier Companies.

"That's one of the unique things about this building and this site, the amount of Corpus Christi history that has been part of this. This site dates back to 1857, as Corpus Christi's very first lighthouse," said Justin Brandt, director of marketing for the project.

That history is something highlighted by a historical marker you can find right across the street from the property.

Others who have occupied the space include the Southern Minerals Corporation in 1953, and then becoming the headquarters to HEB in 1971 until 1985 when the company relocated. It has sat vacant ever since.

"We've really tried to honor what was already here. There are a lot of beautiful things about this building we want to hold onto, but we also want to tastefully design the first second and third floors, and we are excited to do that," said Brandt.

While the exterior of the 23-thousand square foot building will keep its original character, the developers are giving the inside a modern day make over.

The building is set to be used as a mixed-use leasing space called the Chamberlain.

"We're extremely excited about the Chamberlain. We want to give back to the community here in Corpus Christi to allow other businesses and other people to experience what we really have here," said Derrick Frazier who is the director at Frazier Companies.

The vision for the 3-story building includes a restaurant and retail on the first floor and the second floor will be used for office space.

The third floor will hold the offices for Frazier Companies that includes some impressive window views.

Stepping onto the rooftop, the group said it will be a one-of-a-kind event space they are calling the Beacon, in honor to the former lighthouse.

"Being a part of this project, being part of revitalizing a beautiful downtown area has been something that has been incredible. Growing up here and seeing where we have come since the 1990s to now, it's spectacular, once in a lifetime," said Brandt.

While leasing has now officially opened up, the anticipated completion of the project is mid-2021.