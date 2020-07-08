Dozens of animals rescued in the days following Hurricane Hanna

The folks with the Tony Amos Rehabilitation Keep over in Port Aransas proved to be life savers for dozens of animals following Hurricane Hanna.

In the days following Hurricane Hanna, staff with the Tony Amos Rehabilitation Keep reported they were flooded with phone calls from people who came up on injured or stranded wildlife along the coastline.

3 News got a look at three hatchlings that ended up at the Amos Rehabilitation Keep after the baby turtles were dealt a mean punch by Hurricane Hanna.

"There were quite a few hatchings that got washed back in with the debris, people were beach combing and were able to find these turtles thankfully they were able to call us and we were able to rescue them," said Alicia Walker, ARK Program Coordinator.

The ARK is a center on the campus of the U.T. Marine Science Institute where the staff rehabs animals that could use a little TLC.

Their goal is returning the wildlife to their natural habitat once they have recovered.

Walker said in all a whopping 80 animals affected by Hanna were rescued.

One of the turtles was found just yards away from the facility. It had washed over the jetties.

The majority of the rescued animals were birds.

"A lot of baby doves. They just fell out of the nest, the wind pushed their nests down," said Walker.

With all of the rescues coming in following Hurricane Hanna, one of the challenges the ARK is now facing, is that before the pandemic they would have about 30 volunteers a week. That is no longer the case.

"It has definitely been hard times, lots of long hours with very limited staff. Right now we are not utilizing volunteers so it's been difficult," said Walker.

Walker said while they remain busy, they are also thankful the storm wasn't as bad as it could have been.

"Harvey, we saw about 80 percent of our facility damaged. Hanna, we only saw some net damage on our pelican aviary. We are very thankful for that," said Walker.

Since the hurricane, the staff has already released one group of recovered turtles back into the big blue..and hoping to do the same for another group soon.