CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Corpus Christi business owners took small business Saturday to the next level by creating the Shop Small Crawl, where people fill a charter bus and visit local businesses around town.

Stop number two on the route, Coffee Waves hosted a variety of vendors ready to sell customized products in ways they say you wouldn't get at a corporate store.

“They are just going to give you a great back story to all of their products, they'll talk to you, they'll know you by name,” Coffee Waves marketing manager Abie Cieslik said. “They're going to help you pick up the best thing for you. It's just really a personalized experience.”

Amanda Howell said that's her approach.

“Being focused on being able to give our customers a unique experience that they want to tell their friends and their family about,” she said. “That's what you can't get from any of the major corporate retailers.”

Howell is the owner of Phat Knits.

“It's a small company where I sell handmade goods made out of polymer clay and fiber and pretty much anything else I have a whole lot of materials to make,” she said.

She said her love for knitting is what inspired her to open her own shop, and that seems to be a common theme with a lot of small business owners.

Their business mirrors their lifestyle like owner of Good Fortune Justin Garcia.

Garcia said he's a black belt in jiu-jitsu and the cold pressed juices he makes were the perfect pick-me-up.

“It kind of just made sense to get into the all-natural with the boost of nutrients while it being light,” Garcia said. “I could keep weight off and still feel as energized as possible and get through my training.”

He said in chain grocery stores it's hard to find products without preservatives like his, but also you wouldn't be helping the community flourish.

“If you want Corpus to grow then you've got to support your people and your local entrepreneurs,” Garcia said. “That's the only way it's going to grow.”

Although the shop small event has ended Coffee Waves said they host local vendors year around.