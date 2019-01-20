TYLER, Texas — New York attorney Ty Clevenger, who's representing Darren Lubbe and his case against the Texas Department of Public Safety, uncovered documents related to the 2016 unsolved murder of Ronald Horaney.

Former Texas Ranger Brent Davis was investigating the Longview businessman's murder while also having a sexual relationship with Horaney's widow.

DPS released documents about the investigation into Davis' and Faezeh Horaney's affair yesterday.

Shortly after the shooting on May 30, 2016, Davis was brought in to assist in the investigation where he met Faezeh. In an interview with the Office of Inspector General, he admits that over time their relationship progressed from professional to personal around Christmas of 2016.

"I don't know what month we actually met up and had intimate encounter," Davis said.

He admitted to having three or four physical encounters with one happening after Faezeh's children discovered the affair. All of this happening while Horaney's murder case was still ongoing.

"At some point, and I don't remember when she had text me, and said hey the kids found some text messages that said you and I are going to meet. They're mad and they confronted me," Davis said.

July 24, 2017, Texas Ranger Major Grover Huff was contacted by a Horaney family member and told about the relationship. Two days later, Huff confronted Davis who then admitted to it.

In the interview, Davis said he then told Faezeh they could no longer speak or he could lose his job.

"And I said pretty much hey you know if they say something I'm going to get in a lot of trouble," Davis explained. "I don't need this kind of stuff up, we've got to do away with this deal."

By Aug. 8, Huff had completed an internal investigation stating, "Davis' conduct was inconsistent with policy, did not exemplify sound judgement, and represented unprofessional conduct."

OIG had a recorded interview with Davis on Aug. 11 where he admitted to using a state car when seeing Faezeh after work as well as communicating with her through his state cell phone.

When asked by the investigator if Davis felt that the murder investigation was compromised, because of the inappropriate relationship, he said no.

"Anything further that goes through, I don't think it will be a problem without me being involved," Davis said.

OIG determined Nov. 14 that Davis had acted inappropriately regarding professional conduct. He was given a five day suspension and demoted.

"I have always given 100 percent," Davis said. "I have always worked to do the right thing and this is the one screw up I have made, and unfortunately it is a big one."

According to Davis' LinkedIn profile, he is currently a state trooper and team leader at the border.