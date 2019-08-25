MCALLEN, Texas — According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Moises Sanchez died Saturday, almost five months after being shot in the line of duty.

Trooper Moises Sanchez suffered head injuries after being shot by a suspect back in April

He was shot twice while responding to a routine traffic accident call in McAllen.

DPS posted on Facebook:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez. This is a reminder that our law enforcement men and women risk their lives on a daily basis. Today our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Trooper Sanchez who has made the ultimate sacrifice for our families. We will honor and never forget Trooper Moises Sanchez for his service as a Trooper, Marine, and most importantly, a Father."

Sanchez was surrounded by family and friends when he died.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office will now seek a capital murder charge against Victor Godinez, the suspect charged with shooting Trooper Sanchez.

