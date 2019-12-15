CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, DPS released more details about a fatal car crash that happened near Bayside.

Troopers said around 8:30 p.m. Friday they received a call about a two vehicle accident on FM 2678 about five miles south east of Refugio.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck was travelling North but using the South bound lane to pass several cars.

Troopers said at the same time a Honda CRV was travelling southbound on the road.

The driver of the Honda, 33-year-old man, tried avoiding getting hit by the truck.

He moved onto the southbound shoulder but unfortunately so did the driver of the truck hitting the Honda head on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

The man driving the truck was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline with injuries.

The drivers name has not been released or the charges he could be facing.

The family of the 33-year-old man has asked 3 News to not release his name until his parents have been notified.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

