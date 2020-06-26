Dr. Chris Bird joins 3News at 5 p.m. to help explain the COVID-19 trend in the Coastal Bend

Dr. Chris Bird of the Nueces County Task Force joins 3News at 5 p.m. to help explain the COVID-19 trend in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The governor's new order comes as medical experts continue to examine the spike in coronavirus cases across the Coastal Bend.



Nueces County reporting 212 new cases today.

According to research done by the city-county public health district.

The first one showing the trend of total active cases.

As Nueces County hits the triple digits of active cases our hospitalization rate is triple what it was just a few months ago.

Yesterday there was a reported 41 people in the hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Dr. Chris Bird joins us live tonight to help break down some of these graphs and help explain.

Friday, June 25 COVID-19 numbers are a shock to the system. The actions responsible for those numbers and steep upward trend in cases across the Coastal Bend has medical experts here at home concerned.

Nueces County has the highest rate in the state right now. On par with other large Texas cities like Austin, Houston and San Antonio.

Today there was a reported 64-people in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 in Nueces County.