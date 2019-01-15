CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of attendees gathered at Seaside Memorial Park to mark the 105th birthday of late civil right's pioneer Dr. Hector P. Garcia.

Speakers at Monday's memorial service included Garcia's daughter Cecilia Garcia Akers and former leaders of lulac.

Garcia received numerous awards and tributes for his efforts to defend civil rights. Garcia founded the American GI Forum in Corpus Christi.

"All of his efforts were not in vain for this year we celebrate the election of his great-niece Barbara Canales as county judge. A landmark victory for the Hispanic community in South Texas and for the state of Texas," said Tony Bonilla, former LULAC leader.

"It's a good remembrance how my father did the Viva Kennedy Clubs and really started the mobility of the Hispanic vote back in the 60's. So I think that's very instrumental today that we need to mobilize to go vote," Akers said.

On Thursday Dr. Garcia would have been 105. Residents can attend a tribute luncheon at the American Bank Center with proceeds going to scholarships at the Hector P. Garcia Center at Texas A&M Unversity-Corpus Christi.