CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Quite a number of people in South Texas are currently suffering from upper respiratory tract discomfort. It is actually rare that someone actually has influenza.

Right now, Texas is not seeing as many cases of the flu while other states are experiencing an epidemic.

Dr. Vijay says most people who are sick right now are suffering a mild viral illness with a sore throat, and post nasal drip, which causes a scratchy throat. Many do not have significant drainage from the nose, but only posterior nasal drainage. This is also worsened by mountain cedar allergy.

It is this mild viral illness in concert with the seasonal allergy that is affecting our fair city. It is known by many terms including the crud, etc.

In general the symptoms can be avoided by making sure that you take in plenty of fluids, eating well, washing hands regularly and avoiding contact with those who are sick. Additionally, over the counter anti allergy medication will also help. In general you do not need antibiotics unless symptoms persist over 7 to 10 days and if you are getting worse.