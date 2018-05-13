It is defined as a difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep that results in difficulty during daytime for at least one month. It can be related to medications or other conditions such as sleep apnea.

There are various methods of treatment that include behavior therapy and medications. When the long term effectiveness of treatment is analyzed, behavior therapy and patient education and relaxation therapy are much better than pharmacological treatment.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII