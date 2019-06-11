CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend College system has announced that Dr. Justin Hoggard will serve as their new president.

Hoggard reportedly held a variety of positions at Three Rivers College in Missouri for the past 19 years. He said he plans to offer some new programs for students there, but that Coastal Bend College is already headed in the right direction. He said he wants to continue that.

Hoggard said even when he was interviewing for the position, it already felt like home.

"It was the first time I really felt what an authentic fit really felt like," Hoggard said.

Hoggard said he is already on the job. Coastal Bend College has campuses in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville, and Pleasanton, Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: