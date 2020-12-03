CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continue, many area school districts and universities are extending their Spring Breaks out of an abundance of caution.

On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Dee Dee Bernal notified 3News that the Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School will also be extending their Spring Break.

The school will welcome back students on March 23.

3News will keep you updated as more information regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus becomes available.

