Dr. Nancy Vera: More teacher resignations expected as COVID-19 cases in local schools rise, prompt closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With campuses at Coastal Bend school districts announcing closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the head of a local teacher’s union says teachers are more afraid due to what they call a 'lack of planning.'

Dr. Nancy Vera, the president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of teachers says she has contacted state and local leaders to express her concerns and warn of even more teachers quitting or retiring early to avoid infection dangers in the classroom.

“It’s no surprise. I think that we all know and its common sense that when you get a lot of people together, there's an opportunity or there's a chance for the virus to spread. And as much as we'd like to think that all the schools are practicing social distancing and have everything, they need in order to be able to keep the students and the teachers safe, we know that's not true,” said Vera.

Vera says 15 to 20 educators have retired or quit so far this year out of COVID-19 concerns and she expects even more in December.



Vera says the union has reached out to the head of the Texas Education Association and local legislators to plead for relief in the return to face-to-face education.

