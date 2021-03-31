x
Dr. Surani discusses new Pfizer finding regarding kids ages 12 - 1 5

Pfizer just announced positive reviews from their findings on children in their covid-19 vaccination study.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Washington Post, the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was safe and effective in adolescents as young as 12. The company announced the data from a trial of the vaccine in nearly 2,300 people between the ages of 12 and 15 will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, with the hope that vaccinations could begin before the next school year. 

