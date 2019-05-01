SAN ANTONIO — Fifty special San Antonio children were counting sheep and buckets with smiles on their faces as their dreams became reality Friday night. The Spurs teamed up with Ashley Homestore to provide the gift of rest.

The Hope to Dream pajama party event at the AT&T Center had kids dreaming bigger and dreaming better after being gifted brand new beds and the opportunity to meet Spurs players Rudy Gay and Bryn Forbes. The kids were surprised with cheers from the Spurs Hype Team and a basketball court filled with Ashley Homestore beds decked out in silver and black.

“I can finally relax without having to sleep on the couch,” said Jose, one of the boys who received a bed.

He was one of the first to throw on his sleep mask and take a pretend power nap when the surprise was announced.

None of the kids were shy about testing out their beds just before flocking to the players for free autographs and pictures. Gay and Forbes even stuck around to shoot a few buckets with their new friends, picking some of them up to be eye-level with the rim for easy layups.

The kids and their families were also given private tours through the Spurs locker room.

Gay and Forbes shared their excitement for the opportunity to join the fans and encouraged them with one of their secrets for success.

“You always hear, ‘If you don’t sleep you don’t grow,’” Gay said. “If you don’t sleep, you don’t get as tall as us.”

Jeff Manger, Ashley Homestore vice president of marketing in San Antonio, expressed the company’s excitement to see each child’s eyes light up as they received “their own beds." Ashley Homestore has provided 80,000 beds for children through Hope to Dream initiative since 2010.

To nominate a child or for more information, click here.

© 2019 KENS