Dredging operations set to begin this week at Mansfield Channel

The US Army Corps of Engineers dredges material as part of its mission to keep waterways navigable.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled the dredging of Mansfield Channel to begin on October 1. According to Padre Island National Seashore “the project could last up to 6 months with a completion date as late as March 2021.”

During the dredging operations the area from mile 59.5 south to Mansfield Channel will be a construction zone. It will also be off limits to the public. The closure of the last ½ mile of South Beach will remain in effect until the completion of the project.

The US Army Corps of Engineers employ “environmentally and economically responsible methods to use dredged material to benefit local communities and improve eroded coastlines through beach nourishment and other beneficial uses.”

According to the Padre Island National Seashore, the Port Mansfield Channel jetties “interrupt natural sediment transport because they are engineered to be impermeable to longshore currents, which has led to erosion along the beach at Padre Island National Seashore.”

Placement of dredged material north of the jetties provides for sediment transport along the shoreline. This allows the beach to build back up, benefits park visitors as well as the wildlife species that use the park's beaches for nesting and finding food.