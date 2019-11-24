CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Driscoll Children’s Hospital 2019 Holiday Cards are on sale, and they come in packages of 12 cards and only cost $12.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is proud to introduce to you some of the artists.

Meet Julian, he is four-years-old, and loves dinosaurs and sounding like them. Julian has a sister and his favorite food is pizza.

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 2019 Holiday Cards proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps present and past oncology patients go to college.

All items can be purchased through Driscoll’s website https://www.driscollchildrens.org/holiday) and at the hospital’s Carousel Gift Shop.

