Driscoll Children's Hospital hosts virtual press conference in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Texas

During the press conference doctors answered questions regarding masks, hospital capacity, and reminded residents the importance of following safety guidelines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases here in South Texas, the Driscoll Children's Hospital reminds residents the importance of following safety guidelines.

A team of doctors held a virtual press conference to answer a few questions ranging from masks to hospital capacity.

One of the doctors, Jaime Fergie, said that while we know more today about the coronavirus than we did months ago, they are continuing to learn more each day.

A few things that have remained certain are the safety precautions everyone should be taking like wearing the masks and limiting our face-to-face contacts with other people.

"We know that from the math on this, once it takes hold, unless people cooperate with the physical distancing and the masks, the transmission becomes exponential." Said Dr. Mary Peterson, Vice President of Driscoll Children's Hospital

Peterson also emphasized that Driscoll does have plenty of bed capacity for kids and while they're "okay" for now with personal protective equipment, the supply chains are still fragile, so they're continuing to keep an eye on that.