CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police said just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday they got a call about a domestic disturbance at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Driscoll staff said one of their visitors received a threat.

Officers said an argument started between family members and the hospital was placed on lockdown while they searched for the person who made a threat.

Police said they weren't able to find the individual and believe they left the hospital.

Officials said no one was hurt and the lockdown was lifted a short time later.