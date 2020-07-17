Driscoll Children’s Hospital updates visitor policy

Effective July 20 -- only one adult primary caregiver will be allowed per patient. Two primary caregivers can take turns being with the patient.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's hospital is changing their visitor policy once again.

The hospital says they prefer the same caregiver for the duration of a child's hospital stay though.

Other visitors including siblings are not allowed to visit.



