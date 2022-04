A fun-filled community kickoff event supporting asthma education is planned April 30th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May is national Asthma Awareness month. Driscoll Health Plan is hosting a fun-filled community kickoff event supporting asthma education featuring a live Q&A with Dr. Jon Roberts and Dr. Lisa Sprenger.

Entertainment includes Folklorico dancing, Camp Aranzazu activities, grito contest for kids, loteria with prices and more.

The event is April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4525 Ayers.