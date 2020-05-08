x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

News

Walmart's Drive-in movie tour is coming to Corpus Christi

Walmart's Drive-in movie theater is coming to Corpus Christi October 6 and 7.
Credit: Walmart Twitter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walmart's Drive-In movie theater is coming to Corpus Christi on October 6 and 7. The company is hosting their drive-in tour from August through October. 

Which Walmart location and what movies will be playing is still unknown, but here is list of what movies could be shown. 

  • Wonder Woman 
  • Spy Kids
  • Space Jam 
  • Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse 
  • Ghostbusters 
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Blank Panther 
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 
  • Friday Night Lights 

Here are the requirements according to the company's website: 

  • Bring an FM radio. A car radio works just fine. 
  • You can bring as many people as you have seat belts in your car. 
  • Masks are required when outside of your vehicle 
  • No alcohol, this is a family event. 
  • For everyone's safety please stay in your car. 
  • One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

Tickets are free. You can get your tickets online. Gate's open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.