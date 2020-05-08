Walmart's Drive-in movie tour is coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walmart's Drive-In movie theater is coming to Corpus Christi on October 6 and 7. The company is hosting their drive-in tour from August through October.
Which Walmart location and what movies will be playing is still unknown, but here is list of what movies could be shown.
- Wonder Woman
- Spy Kids
- Space Jam
- Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse
- Ghostbusters
- The Wizard of Oz
- Blank Panther
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Friday Night Lights
Here are the requirements according to the company's website:
- Bring an FM radio. A car radio works just fine.
- You can bring as many people as you have seat belts in your car.
- Masks are required when outside of your vehicle
- No alcohol, this is a family event.
- For everyone's safety please stay in your car.
- One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.
Tickets are free. You can get your tickets online. Gate's open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.