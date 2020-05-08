Walmart's Drive-in movie tour is coming to Corpus Christi

Walmart's Drive-in movie theater is coming to Corpus Christi October 6 and 7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Walmart's Drive-In movie theater is coming to Corpus Christi on October 6 and 7. The company is hosting their drive-in tour from August through October.

Which Walmart location and what movies will be playing is still unknown, but here is list of what movies could be shown.

Wonder Woman

Spy Kids

Space Jam

Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse

Ghostbusters

The Wizard of Oz

Blank Panther

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Friday Night Lights

Here are the requirements according to the company's website:

Bring an FM radio. A car radio works just fine.

You can bring as many people as you have seat belts in your car.

Masks are required when outside of your vehicle

No alcohol, this is a family event.

For everyone's safety please stay in your car.

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.