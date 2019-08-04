CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police confirmed Monday that a driver who was hospitalized following a weekend accident on I-37 has died from his injuries.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of northbound I-37.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was traveling north on I-37 when another driver, an 18-year-old man, struck the rear end of his truck. The 50-year-old then lost control of his vehicle and hit the center median.

The 50-year-old man was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in serious condition. 3News confirmed Monday morning that he died in the hospital.

Witnesses told police the other driver involved in the crash, 18-year-old Grayson Salas, appeared to be speeding and was weaving in and out of traffic before he struck the 50-year-old man's vehicle.

Salas was arrested and booked into the Nueces County Jail for intoxication assault with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Salas' bond was set at $250,000.